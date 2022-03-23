Browne: I will lead in Senate with integrity

Amery Browne. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

NEW Leader of Government Business in the Senate Dr Amery Browne, has given an undertaking to function in this role with integrity, fairness and discipline.

He spoke with Newsday hours after the sitting of the Upper House on Tuesday in which he sat in the seat and took over the role formerly held by Clarence Rambharat, who resigned both as a Cabinet member, as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, and a government senator, in order to spend time with his family in Canada.

Browne's first order of business during the start of the sitting on Tuesday was to greet and introduce newly sworn-in government senators Reginald Armour and Laurence Hislop.

Armour, the new Attorney General, and Hislop have replaced Rambharat and Yokymma Bethelmy in the Senate. After both men were sworn in, Browne took them to be introduced to the leaders of the Opposition and Independent benches, Senators Wade Mark and Paul Richards respectively.

Contacted for comment on his new post after the Senate sitting, Browne said, "It continues to be a privilege to serve. The Senate must be a place of high standards, dignity, and meaningful national contribution.

"I see great value in teamwork and I am of the firm belief that by bringing our individual strengths and attributes together in an environment of respect, we would ensure that the people's business in the Upper House is well served."

Browne said he felt that the best way to reward the confidence the Prime Minister had reposed in him, by way of being the new leader of the government senators, was to undertake this new portfolio with with integrity and honour, "and I will work with the team to do exactly that.

"In the end," Browne said, "what we are all called upon to do is to use our talents, experience, and characteristics to fulfil our designated responsibilities to the very best of our ability."

Browne is a former ambassador to Brazil.