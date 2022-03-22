World disorder not ending soon

THE EDITOR: Propaganda is defined in the Oxford Dictionary as an organised scheme, etc for the propagation of doctrine or practice. With all that is happening in the world today, this definition further deepens the true meaning of world politics.

The main culprits of the world’s problems are now playing themselves to the gallery for all to see. The US, Russia, the UK, Germany and the rest of Europe are marketing their products of democracy, communism, socialism and fascism to exploit the weaknesses of the rest of the world. China and the Middle East are by no means really against it, but playing as a silent partner to the whole situation.

The power of marketing is a lethal weapon that can make you sell your soul to the devil. When goods are advertised in the market place, it’s a device to hoodwink John Public into believing that’s the answer to his problem when it is far from it. There are certain food items that extend a death warrant to populations because we fail on most occasions to read the fine print; just like insurance policies.

Sad to say, it is all about self-interest and not people’s interest. The steady bombardment from ads weakens our immune system, which causes us to purchase products. It is like telling a lie over and over until it appears to be the truth. Some marketing strategies are more potent than others, eg the US and Russia fighting for that one glass of water in the desert.

The impact this has brought on the world is like the famous weapons of mass destruction. As former prime minister Basdeo Panday once said, “Politics has a morality of its own.”

Politics is like trickery in an absurd manner to fool the rest of us. There are very few genuine politicians, but they are disliked by the masses who prefer lies. Dr Morgan Job (deceased), who was one of the greatest minds these two islands have ever produced, once stated that some people only understand “life as from their belly button downwards.” Who has more corn just feeds more fowls.

The world is in complete disorder and it would continue that way for a very long time because it’s all about power, whether you want to believe it or not.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity