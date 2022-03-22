Woman stabbed outside Port of Spain guest house

A 56-year-old man is in police custody after he stabbed a woman several times when she left him at a Port of Spain guest house on Monday night.

Police said the man and the woman went to a guest house near the Port of Spain General Hospital at around 11 pm.

The man later told police they fell out and the woman left shortly after. The man was angry and followed the woman onto the street, broke a glass bottle and stabbed her in the face and body.

Passers-by took the woman to the hospital, where she was in critical condition up to Tuesday morning.

Police said the man walked to the Central Police Station, St Vincent Street, where he admitted to the assault.

He is expected to be interviewed by investigators.