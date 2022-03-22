Windies' Brathwaite wants pacer-friendly pitch in Grenada

West Indies’ Jason Holder bowls during day one of the second Test match against England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on March 16. (AP Photo) -

KRAIGG Brathwaite, captain of the West Indies Test team, is expecting an easier pitch for the pace bowlers in Grenada, when the third Test of the Apex Test Series takes place from Thursday, at the National Stadium in St George’s.

The previous two Tests ended in drawn results, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Asked during a post-game media conference if he expects his bowlers to have an easier surface in Grenada, Brathwaite responded, “Let’s hope so. I haven’t been there in a while so we’ve got to see when we get there. The guys are looking forward to the third Test.”

There has been much debate over the lifeless surfaces provided at both Antigua and Barbados. Brathwaite pointed out, “They didn’t offer much to the pacers but it’s not much I can do. Let’s hope in Grenada we can get some more assistance for the pacers.”

Brathwaite was named as the Man of the Match in the second Test after his knocks of 160 and 56 not out, and he spent a combined total of 955 minutes at the crease.

He acknowledged, “The guys bowled well but I just decided I would stick to my plan as long as possible, and it paid off.”

Concerning the factors which enabled him to spend so much time at the crease (the most by a West Indian batsman in a Test match, in terms of minutes), Brathwaite pointed out, “Discipline, knowing my strengths, knowing what I can do and sticking to it as long as possible.”

The West Indies were set a victory target of 282 in two sessions to the win the second Test.

Asked if there was any thought of going for the target, the WI skipper replied, “At the start, yes. We lost some wickets and that put us under a little bit of pressure. From there, we just batted, spending time and seeing out the day.”