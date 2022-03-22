TRHA closes Port Mall vaccination site

Afea Edwards Peterson of Les Coteaux takes her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Port Mall, Scarborough. FILE PHOTO -

THE Tobago Regional Health Authority has closed the Port Mall vaccination site in Scarborough.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection announced the closure on Tuesday adding that covid19 vaccines remain available at the Scarborough Health Centre, Canaan Health Centre and Roxborough Health Centre.

The TRHA apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused.

The division also reported two new deaths, taking the island's covid19 fatalities to 250.

There are 32 new covid19 cases and 462 active cases.

Nineteen covid19 patients are hospitalised - four fully vaccinated and 15 unvaxxed.