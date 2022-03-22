Tobago man reappears in court charged with killing husky dog

Ray Hinds - TTPS

A trial date will be set in August for the Tobago man charged with killing a Siberian husky in February.

Ray Hinds, 24, of Sherwood Park, Carnbee, reappeared virtually in the Scarborough Second magistrates’ court on Tuesday,

Magistrate Erica Baptiste-Ramkissoon adjourned the matter to August 2, when a trial date will be set. She also ordered full disclosure of evidence before the next date of hearing.

Police prosecutor Sgt Dillon said there were four sworn statements to be disclosed to the defence – one of which is still outstanding: an autopsy report from the veterinarian, a photograph exhibit, pellet and a video.

Hinds, who is represented by attorney Fulton Wilson, was previously granted bail of $10,000.

It is alleged that the dog's owner secured his eight-month-old Siberian husky, valued $5,000, in his fenced property at Nelson Lane, Sherwood Park and went away. When he came home later he found the dog, Lexi, was missing and a hole had been dug underneath the fence.

He later received information and went to Hinds' home, where he found the dog's body in a bag in the yard.

A report was made at the Shirvan Police Station and Hinds was interviewed by police.

WPC Jordan of the Shirvan Road Police Station laid the charge.