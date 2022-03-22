Protesting too much pointless

THE EDITOR: TT is a very special little Third World democracy where protesting any and everything makes us feel good. Or bad if you do not get what you want.

It is my view that because a commission of enquiry has been called regarding the unfortunate deaths of four citizens in a diving procedure gone wrong that it is pointless to squeeze blood out of the social media stone.

The country will never forget their horrible deaths but it is obscene to use their demise for what appears to be political leverage.

Why the extra calls for justice from an opposition political party? Justice cannot be seen as being denied because the board members of government-run company Paria have not stood down.

Think about it. If one is described as having died from alcohol poisoning, do you expect that the board members of the rum producer should hold their heads in shame and resign?

If several beloved relatives die of lung cancer from heavy smoking, should the board of the cigarette company immediately be taken to court?

In expressing our democratic right to protest we sometime lose sight of what is achievable by consideration/appreciation of facts before protesting.

Remember always this is TT where we can say anything, do anything and some people will laugh and some people will listen.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin