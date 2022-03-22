Health Ministry sensitising public to warning signs of suicide

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - File photo/Marvin Hamilton

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says his ministry is taking measures to sensitise the population to the early warning signs of suicidal ideation.

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday, Deyalsingh said the ministry had run ads, online and in traditional media, targeting people who might be feeling suicidal as part of an overall strategy, as well as launching its findcarett.com website last year.

“The ads said, 'You are not alone. It’s OK to ask for help. If you’re considering suicide, reach out to someone you trust.' Findcarett.com has a series of 24/7 helplines that provide services such as counselling, listening, de-escalation, and referrals. The menu talks about suicide prevention and coping materials, we have things you may do if you are contemplating suicide, talk with someone you trust, seek appropriate help, practice your coping techniques.”

He said in speaking with Health Ministry mental health director Dr Hazel Othello, he was surprised to learn that not everyone who was suicidal seemed sad all the time.

“While we should look out for people who are sad – and that is correct for depressive tendencies – she also indicated, look out for people who suddenly start to feel happy because they have made a decision and they are happy with it.

"It was very informative, speaking with an expert, as to what are some of the warning signs. Yes, depressive tendencies, somebody suddenly decides to make a will, feeling hopeless, planning ways to kill oneself, increased drug use, reckless behaviour – these are some of the signs to look out for.

"On the website we also have suicide myth-busters, as there are many myths surrounding suicide.”

He said health-care professionals had been educated on the signs to look out for.

“At the ministry, we have been engaged in training of doctors and nurses to identify early warning signs of suicide. We have done suicide risk training for all doctors in mental health, we have also done mental gap training with PAHO for all first responders, eg in primary care and emergency settings.”

Mark’s questions were prompted by several recent deaths by suicide, after which families, friends and neighbours said they were surprised and shocked.