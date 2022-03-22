Gasparillo fire leaves four homeless

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A fire in Gasparillo on Tuesday has left four people homeless.

A police report said the fire broke out 6.45 am and quickly spread, destroying the entire wooden and concrete structure at Razack Street.

A car was also destroyed in the blaze.

Police said Vidya Maraj, her husband, and their two children, 15 and seven, were at home when the fire happened. They managed to run to safety and no injuries were reported.

When Newsday visited the home, Maraj and her husband refused to speak.

Councillor Safraz Ali, who lives in the area visited and appealed for help on their behalf. He said people had already begun donating items, like clothing, to the homeless family.

"A lot of people are calling me to offer them help.

"Vidya’s phone burned in the fire. The fire happened so fast that they could not save anything," Ali told Newsday.

Members of the disaster management unit of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation also visited the family and dropped off mattresses and other items.

Officers from the Mon Repos fire station and Gasparillo police are investigating.

The cause of the fire and the cost of the damage are yet to be determined.