Eve recalls Garcia brothers for Courts Caribbean Classic

In this June 8. 2021 file photo, TT’s Levi Garcia (L) evades a St Kitts/Nevis player in the 2022 Fifa World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifier, at the Felix Sanchez Stadium, Dominican Republic. - via TTFA Media

THE Garcia brothers, Levi and Judah, have been recalled to the Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team by coach Angus Eve, for the Courts Caribbean Classic tri-nation international series, from March 25-29, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Levi last played for TT against St Kitts/Nevis during the ill-fated Concacaf World Cup qualifiers last June, while his brother (both are based with AEK Athens in Greece) has not donned TT colours since the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers in June and July 2021.

Left-back Keston Julien, who plays with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, and who featured in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League and Europa League, has been named in the TT squad.

Getting a maiden call-up is US-born striker Samory Powder, who joins his brother Noah in the 24-man TT team.

“When we looked at the squad, this would have been the first real opportunity to select all of the players that are available and, bar some absences because of some personal issues here (and) club commitments there, basically we got the bulk of players we would have wanted in the squad,” Eve said in an interview on the TTFA (TT Football Association) website.

“It’s a major boost for the country to have the likes of Levi Garcia back in the fray.

He has not been in the squad since the World Cup qualifiers last year. Also Keston Julien has not been in since the qualifiers. Now we are starting over after having a decent Gold Cup run and trying to rebuild.

“These guys are experienced but they are young and then we also have a bit more experienced players in the squad such as Marvin Phillip (and) Radanfah Abu Bakr,” Eve continued. “We also have some younger players like goalkeeper Denzil Smith who has been doing really well for himself, Judah Garcia who is out in Europe, Powder who I expect a lot from. We brought back young Nicholas Dillion, a number 9 as you know we are lacking in that area. So I am very excited to be working with the group.”

TT will face Barbados on Friday, followed by Guyana next Tuesday. Barbados and Guyana will square off on Sunday. All matches will kick off at 7 pm.

Tickets, priced at $150 (covered section) and $100 (uncovered) will be available to fully vaccinated patrons and available from Tuesday afternoon at The Fan Club (Trincity Mall), Fan Zone (Movietowne Port of Spain, Chaguanas), Legends Sports Bar in Point Fortin, the TTFA head office at Ato Boldon Stadium and on matchdays at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

A live stream will also be avable via pay per view for fans at US$5 per game via tiziq.com.

Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Marvin Phillip, Denzil Smith.

DEFENDERS: Noah Powder, Triston Hodge, Jesse Williams, Kareem Moses, Aubrey David, Leland Archer, Keston Julien, Mekeil Williams, Radanfah Abu Bakr.

MIDFIELDERS: Ryan Telfer, Neveal Hackshaw, Justin Sadoo, Andre Fortune, Duane Muckette, Judah Garcia, John-Paul Rochford, Kevon Goddard.

STRIKERS: Samory Powder, Levi Garcia, Nicholas Dillon, Jabari Mitchell, Reon Moore.