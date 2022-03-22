Browne is Senate Leader of Government Business

Amery Browne. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Caricom and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne is now leader of government business in the Senate.

Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim was appointed Vice President of the Senate in place of Senator Nigel De Freitas, whose position was revoked last Thursday.

De Freitas is now Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries with responsibility for lands.

AG Reginald Armour and Laurence Hislop were sworn in as senators during the Senate sitting on Tuesday.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo read the notice of revocation of the positions of senators Clarence Rambharat and Yokymma Bethelmy.