Ascension yet to hear from TTFA on clash of dates

In this Sep 2019 file photo, Morvant Caledonia AIA defender Radanfah Abu Bakr (left) screens off Kishon Hackshaw of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, during a match in Division One of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima. - Roger Jacob

RICHARD Ferguson, organiser of the Ascension Football League, is yet to hear from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), over a clash of dates this Friday, involving events arranged by both groups.

The second Ascension Football League is scheduled to kick off with a double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima – Real West Fort FC vs Cunupia FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers against Defence Force.

But, last Saturday, the TTFA announced that the TT men’s football team will be part of a tri-nation series, entitled Courts Caribbean Classic, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. The TT team will square off against Barbados on Friday and Guyana on March 29. Barbados and Guyana will meet each other this Sunday.

Asked on Monday if the Ascension officials have any options planned with regards to the clash of dates, Ferguson replied, “No. The TTFA hasn’t contacted us and, as such, we’re going ahead.

“We had planned our games a long time now. We haven’t heard anything from them.”

The Ascension League has been advertising their tournament on social media for the past month. But there is a likelihood that they may have to reschedule, due to the Courts Caribbean Classic, which will be staged during the FIFA international window.

“We would have to have a discussion with them,” said Ferguson.