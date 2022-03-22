A terrific win for Windies Women against Bangladesh

Fargana Hoque of Bangladesh is bowled out by Afy Fletcher of the West Indies during the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Bay Oval on March 18, in Tauranga, New Zealand. -

BY BRYAN DAVIS

THE West Indies women’s cricket team, currently participating at the Women’s ODI World Cup (50 overs) 2022, in New Zealand, have shown tremendous fighting spirit.

They had grown so accustomed to losing, having lost to South Africa three to one on their way to NZ, then going under to Australia and India in their warm-up games immediately before the competition, that the turnaround is a shocker.

Firstly, they defeated the host country NZ in the tournament’s opening fixture, a thriller by three runs in the final over.

Secondly, they surprised the defending champions, England, getting the better of them by seven runs, bowling them out in the 48th over.

However, the same countries they bowed to in the warm-ups, whipped them quite convincingly when it mattered, in the actual tournament. Therefore, their fifth game was the very next one against Bangladesh. They needed a return to their self-confidence to leave their chances open for qualification in the play-offs.

Bangladesh, in their past, were victors only once in a WC clash and that was against Pakistan in their previous game. A confidence builder.

Being asked to bat first, WI crashed out for 140 runs in 50 overs, losing nine wickets, a pitifully low score for a 50-over game.

Shemaine Campbelle, the pencil-slim wicket-keeper/batter from Guyana, showed her worth once more, by following up her Player-of-the-Match 66 not out against England, to score a combative 53 not out.

That’s when I was witness to the vagaries of sport and the glorious uncertainties of cricket, yet again. Nevertheless, 141 to win off 50 overs should have been a walkover.

However, I guess the Bangladeshi women might have been too inexperienced and lacking in that vital element referred to as “a winning habit” which only comes with constant play, plus a highly skilled team.

I knew the WI women were a good bowling team.

They reveal a high level of self-belief and with Courtney Walsh as their coach, they would possess a never-say-die attitude.

Apart from that, there was that niggling belief that 140 runs would need everyone on the team to be on top of their game. One negative fieldsman, one player to feel it couldn’t be done and it would be over. Everyone had to pull together to win this one.

The match was one of the most thrilling games it was my pleasure to witness and I congratulate all participants. I must admit, I have loads of confidence in Hayley Matthews, the right-handed all-rounder who bowls off-breaks with a most deceptive flight. Her Player-of-the-Match accolade was well deserved, claiming four wickets for 15 runs in ten overs. Superb! However, when opening the batting Matthews should take less risk at the start of the innings. She batted beautifully in the first game against NZ when she completed a century. Her self-confidence gained in that game betrayed her in a couple of other matches when she needed to concentrate more at the start of the innings or on the new bowler in a bowling change. Nonetheless, she is a marvellous cricketer and could assist WI women’s team for a long time, keeping her focus to follow in the footsteps of Stafanie Taylor.

The latter is out of form and needs the coach to arrange to bowl her half-volleys in the nets, to regain her self-belief, but I guess it’s too late now.

A sharp catch by Deandra Dottin in the slip to get rid of Sharmin Akhter off Matthews was timely as the score was mounting.

It was 30 for 2. Ari Fletcher, the leg-spinner from Grenada, did extremely well to remove 3 wickets for 29 off her ten overs, mixing her leg breaks and googlies to perfection. Her confidence to flight and spin was driven by the imaginative, skilful command of line and length at the other end, delivered by Karishma Ramharack who bowled magnificently for 15 runs in ten overs.

Having tightened up one end, Fletcher felt free to attack at the other. The captain, showing the leader she is, bowled at the end and removed the last three wickets to claim an excellent win.

A fascinating contest. Bangladesh were strangled for 136.

WI’s batting is too weak to win the WC, notwithstanding the strong team spirit and the disciplined bowling.

There is one game left to play against South Africa. It is a must-win to be assured a place in the top four teams.