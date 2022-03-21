THA begins week-long clean-up campaign

THE Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection will begin an islandwide clean-up campaign on Monday.

The division said stoves, fridges, galvanise and other bulky materials will be collected for disposal. No construction material or tree cuttings will be collected.

The week-long exercise begins Monday in east Tobago from Charlotteville to Calder Hall.

Northside will be facilitated on Wednesday from L'Anse Fourmi to Scarborough, inclusive of St Thomas, Les Coteaux, Arnos Vale, Mt Grace, Idle Wild, Glen Road, Pump Mill and Darrel Spring.

Waste collection in west Tobago will be done on Friday from Crown Point to lower Scarborough and Shirvan to Plymouth, including Buccoo, Bethel, Black Rock, Patience Hill, Signal Hill, Spring Garden, Mt Pleasant and Carnbee, Plymouth Road to Highmoor, including Mary's Hill, Union, Whim and Summer Hill.