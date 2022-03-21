Suddenly they think he was a ‘good’ CoP

THE EDITOR: As I sit and observe all that is being said and done concerning the Prime Minister, the former police commissioner, the former chair of the Police Service Commission, the President and the infamous merit list, I cannot help but comment on one particular newspaper article.

In that article the leader of a political party stated, “You had a good CoP and you took him out.” Her sentiments have been supported by all members of her team.

The irony and pure hypocrisy of this statement is appalling. If I and other citizens remember correctly, these are the same esteemed individuals who abstained and literally refused to support and/or vote their former colleague in as commissioner of police. The same commissioner they now consider “good.”

These are the same respectable and patriotic group of people who the former commissioner (after having the support of the Prime Minister and his Government even though he was aligned to a political party opposite) had to hold press conferences and literally beg the Opposition Leader and her members to support legislation that would help to protect this nation and that would assist him and his fellow officers to serve and protect.

This political leader and her team of selfless elected officials who have the country’s best interest at heart blatantly refused to support any legislation and even the former commissioner in any way during his tenure, as history can prove. All of a sudden they have woken up and realised how a “good” CoP was lost and they must defend him at all costs.

According to a quote by Adlai Stevenson, “These are the kind of people who would cut down a redwood tree then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.”

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando