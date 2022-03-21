PTSC challenged to monitor zero-waste camapign

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has issued a challenge to the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) aimed at monitoring the feasibility of their zero-waste campaign.

On Friday, the corporation launched the campaign in commemoration of World Recycle Day 2022 with the installation of 18 bins – six for plastic bottles, six for aluminum and six for glass bottles –at City Gate in Port of Spain

Global Recycling Day is celebrated on March 18 and is a recycling initiative that preserves a clean environment.

Addressing the launch, Martinez commended the corporation for the initiative.

He gave the initiative one year, follwoing which he said an audit should be conducted, detailing the benefits, the educational aspect, while also outlining its progress.

He said the city of Port of Spain requires a recycling programme, but he cannot ask the PTSC to do it for the whole city.“The initiative, as little as it may seem is very powerful and it would go a long way, because PTSC touches every area of this country. Every citizen of this country, even if they don’t take public transport, at some excursion they use it, at some moment they see it passing.”

He said initiatives like these would help people understand the country is moving forward in the right direction.

“We need to help our citizens understand good habits – education is important, that’s where you start – but you have to develop the habit of putting waste in its proper place.”

PTSC’s general manager Leon Richardson said public transport connects commuters and PTSC as the corporation is pursuing initiatives that would allow more social responsibility.“This initiative will allow commuters to think twice and become more responsible individuals, who would now be able to do their part in preserving the integrity of the environment.

PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding said the 18 bins will be strategically placed across the Port of Spain depot to encourage the people to put waste in designated areas.

“The impact of this venture would see thousands of plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable materials collected from recycling, even lessening the occurrence of flooding in downtown Port of Spain which in parts is a result of littering.”

Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) chairman Ronald Milford said there must be significant changes to consumption and the way business is done to save lives, livelihoods and the planet.

“Annual environmental reports estimate that the earth might not live to see the next decade if we do not address our improper waste-management practices now. Our natural resources are threatened by indiscriminate dumping and other improper waste-management techniques."