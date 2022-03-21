Pakistan whip West Indies in rain-affected Women's W/Cup clash

Muneeba Ali of Pakistan (centre) plays a shot on the leg side during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan at Seddon Park on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand. PHOTO COURTESY ICC. -

PAKISTAN whipped the West Indies by eight wickets on Monday, in a rain-affected clash at the ICC Women's World Cup, in Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

This victory was Pakistan's first in the 2022 World Cup, while the West Indies have lost three out of their last four matches.

The West Indies remain third in the eight-team standings with six points, trailing Australia (ten points) and South Africa (eight points). India, England and hosts New Zealand all have four points, followed by Bangladesh and Pakistan with two points apiece.

However, India and England each have two games remaining, while the West Indies and New Zealand have match left in the preliminary round. The West Indies will have to defeat South Africa in their final match, on Thursday (Wednesday night TT time) to all but secure a semifinal spot.

Persistent rain saw Monday's game reduced to a 20-over-per-team affair.

The West Indies, who were sent in to bat first, were restricted to 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Player of the Match, off-spinner Nida Dar, taking four wickets for ten runs.

Opener Deandra Dottin (27), captain Stafanie Taylor (18) and Afy Fletcher (12 not out) were the only batters to reach double figures.

Pakistan, in their reply, reached 90/2 off 18.5 overs, courtesy of 37 from opener Muneeba Ali. Omaima Sohail (22) and captain Bismah Maroof (20) had an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 43.