Ministry: 4 covid19 deaths, 231 new cases

Four deaths linked to covid19 were reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,716.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Friday and Sunday was 231. The Health Ministry recorded over 312 recovered community cases on Monday. This brought the number of active positive cases to 9,781.

The ministry’s 4 pm covid19 update on Monday said the people who died were one elderly man, one elderly woman, one middle-aged male and one young adult man. It said examples of the comorbidities present were hypertension, prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease. It said three people had multiple comorbidities and one person had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 135,328 cases of covid19, of which 121,831 have recovered.

There are 167 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 39 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit. There are 22 people at the Caura Hospital, 33 at the Augustus Long Hospital, five at the St Ann’s Hospital, 34 at the Arima General Hospital, 18 at the St James Medical Complex, 12 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill. The new Point Fortin Hospital has been decommissioned as a covid19 facility.

There are 22 patients in step-down facilities, all at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

There are 38 people in state quarantine facilities, and 9,554 people in home self-isolation. There are 312 recovered community cases and 21 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 82.6 per cent or 13,922 of 16,940 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to March 16.

It said of the 3,695 deaths up to March 16, 255 were vaccinated, 3,050 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 707,418 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 692,582 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.5 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 688,844.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 651,320, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,098.

A total of 143,037 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 660,907, of which 297,082 were done at private facilities and 363,825 were done at public facilities.