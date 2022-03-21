Hosein calls for Al-Rawi to tender resignation from local government

File photo: Saddam Hosein.

BARATARIA/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein has called for the resignation of recently-appointed Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi.

During the UNC's weekly press conference on Sunday, Hosein said Al-Rawi had lost all credibility to sit in Cabinet after allegations of drafting legislation without Cabinet-approved policy instructions.

The allegations referred to are contained in a letter, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday, in which Chief Parliamentary Counsel (CPC) Ian Macintyre wrote to Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison and detailed an impasse between himself and Al-Rawi.

In the letter, Macintyre reported to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission that the discord between the two had serious implications for good governance and the best interests of the Legislative Drafting Department.

“The (former) AG needs to account for his actions,” said Hosein.

Hosein said it was clear the legislative drafting department was trying to work with integrity and that for far too long, Al-Rawi’s coercive behaviour was allowed to go unchecked.

“How many laws have been passed in this manner or brought to Parliament without necessary Cabinet approval or the Prime Minister’s approval?

“I sat on the Tobago Joint Select Committee (JSC) and when we asked for government’s policy on that bill, no policy was given. I asked for the policy on the Representation of the People Act, no policy was given.

“Did legal notice 182 of 2021 to appoint Gary Griffith acting Commissioner of Police receive Cabinet approval?”

He said this disagreement may have been the real reason why Al-Rawi was demoted.

Hosein also referenced another letter written by Al-Rawi to Chief Justice Ivor Archie, which Newsday also obtained a copy of, in which Al-Rawi said the CPC refused to follow instructions given by his office.

In that letter, Al-Rawi accused Macintyre of insubordination, breach of duty to co-operate and breach of duty to maintain trust and confidence.