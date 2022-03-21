Blaxx hospitalised with covid

Soca artiste Blaxx smiles during a performance at his concert, Harmony 3, at Queen's Hall in February 2021.

Soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart has been hospitalised with covid19, his manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose confirmed yesterday.

He is currently at the Arima General Hospital. Gellineau-Penrose said Blaxx is stable but is being monitored closely.

In 2020, the artiste had been hospitalised with lung and kidney issues.

A GoFundMe had then been set up for the artiste to assist with the medical expenses.

In November 2020, Blaxx was then discharged from hospital and was then said to be resting comfortably at home.

Gellineau-Penrose also said that he had the support and prayers of his fans and colleagues.

For the Taste of Carnival 2022, Blaxx had a number trending hits including Mash Up and Rock So.