Al-Rawi the right minister

Newly-appointed Minister of Rural Affairs and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi. - File photo - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: The Cabinet reshuffle has been the subject of discussion in my community and I’m sure throughout many communities as well.

Having served as a councillor under the Ministry of Local Government and being aware of the bureaucracy that exists, local government reform legislation held out much for the delivery of goods and services that ought to be provided.

So, you could imagine my excitement and hope when our Member of Parliament for San Fernando West, Faris Al-Rawi, was made Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, certainly charged with the responsibility to bring about this change.

Local government reform will empower the various communities, creating employment among our youths. It has been pending for some years now and is dearly needed.

It’s the right time, the right minister. It’s going to happen.

ALVIN REEVES

Marabella