Acting Prisons Commissioner orders review after 5 inmates escape

AT LARGE: Kurien Douglas. -

AN investigation as well as a review of current security measures in the nation's prisons has been ordered by Acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar in the wake of the escape of five inmates on Sunday night from the Golden Grove prison in Arouca.

One of the escapees – Kevin Jagdeo was arrested shortly after the jailbreak but up to press time, the other four remained at large.

The inmates: Kurien Douglas, 26, Theon Thomas, 23, Anthony Seepersad, 28, Shaquille Drayton, 30, and 32-year-old Jagdeo, got out of their dormitories at around 10.30 pm and escaped from the facility.

Jagdeo was arrested at Trincity Boulevard near the Dinsley Government school shortly after.

Contacted for comment on Monday, Ramoutar said initial investigations showed the men broke through the roof of the dormitories. He said a review of current security arrangements will be done in order to prevent another jailbreak.

"The inmates breached the roof of the dormitory and this gives us something to think about in what we can do to strengthen the integrity of the existing roof structure.

"Like everything else in the country, finances are at its lowest and later today I'll be having a meeting with my executive to find ways of improving the security integrity of the dormitories.

"What is totally under my command is officers' performance while on duty and that is one of my focuses moving forward as newly appointed acting commissioner."

Ramoutar said while the escape was unfortunate, he was pleased with the response of the police and citizens which led to the arrest of one of the escapees not too long after the incident.

He added that while investigations into the escape are continuing, thus far, there was no information to suggest prison officers on duty were negligent.

"The (prison) officers gave a good account of the overnight activities. The enquiry is ongoing but there hasn't been anything pointing to negligence so far."

Newsday understands the men were expected to be released next year and were brought to the prison from the Carrera island prison to begin a course of study in auto body straightening, painting and repairs in order to improve their job prospects on release.

Contacted for comment, president of the Prison Officers' Association Ceron Richards said while the situation was unfortunate it could have been avoided. He described the prison dormitories as derelict.

He said despite repeated calls from the association to have these dormitories refurbished, no remedial work was done.

"I can't help but think about all the years we've asked for those dormitories to be broken down and refurbished and once you have inmates housed in these kinds of facilities they will be a thinking of how old and aged the buildings are.

"Once you are trying to maintain security in an institution it is critical to keep infrastructure updated, once that is done the whole notion of wanting to escape will be deterred. "When these things are lacking it's easy to see why escapes are possible," Richards said.