Windies hold on for a draw with Brathwaite half-century

West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot under the watch of England's keeper Ben Foakes during day five of their second Test match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday. (AP Photo) -

WEST Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front again, scoring a defiant half-century to help his team hold on for a draw against England in the second Test match of the three-match Apex Test series at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Sunday.

Set an improbable 282 to win on the final day, West Indies closed on 135/5 with Brathwaite ending on 56 not out.

Brathwaite, who struck 160 in the first innings, battled at the crease facing 184 balls.

At one stage, England were in with a chance of pulling off a victory with West Indies 93/5.

However, Brathwaite found an able partner in wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva who scored 30 off 63 balls to spoil England's chances.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed 3/36 in 25 overs and debutant Saqib Mahmood snatched 2/21 in eight overs with his fast bowling.

Earlier in the day, England declared on 185/6 in their second innings after starting the day on 40 without loss.

England aimed to score boundaries in an effort to set West Indies a challenging total. Dan Lawrence hit 41 off 39 deliveries and Jonny Bairstow struck 29 off 25 balls. Opener Zak Crawley struck 40 off 68 at the top of the innings.

Spinner Veerasammy Permaul and fast bowler Jayden Seales were the pick of the bowlers grabbing 2/29 and 2/34 respectively.

England took a 96-run lead on first innings, which meant West Indies had to chase over 280 for victory.

The third and final Test match of the series will bowl off in Grenada, on Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 507/9 dec - Joe Root 153, Ben Stokes 120, Dan Lawrence 91; Veerasammy Permaul 3/126, Kemar Roach 2/68 and 185/6 dec - Dan Lawrence 41, Zak Crawley 40; V Permaul 2/29, Jayden Seales 2/34 vs WEST INDIES 411 - Kraigg Brathwaite 160, Jermaine Blackwood 102; Jack Leach 3/118, Saqib Mahmood 2/58, Ben Stokes 2/65 and 135/5 (Target 282) - K Brathwaite 56 not out, Joshua Da Silva 30 not out; J Leach 3/36, S Mahmood 2/21). Match Drawn