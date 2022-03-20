Village Wallawah is back in Sangre Grande

Culture Vibe Creations showcased beautifully crafted, handmade items at Village Wallawah in Sangre Grande in 2021. Photo: Village Wallawah Facebook page

A cultural market for every member of the family is happening in Sangre Grande for a second time.

The Village Wallawah council will be hosting their second entrepreneurs' market on March 30. The event will be held at Tantra Terraces, Sangre Grande from 10 am.

The market will feature a cross section of artisans, cottage food merchants, cultural curators and artists coming together in one space.

The word Wallawah stems from the indigenous meaning for "to stop/rest here." Cultural research officer and vendor liaison Chanel Quesnel said, "This depicts Village Wallawah as a place where one can get lost in the restfulness of the ambiance, while escaping from the regular motions of life."

The company's executive is made up of three women who are all under 35, and live in Sange Grande.

Quesnel said she and marketing officer Karissa Narine were friends before they started the business. She said, "We wanted to create an avenue for vendors within Sangre Grande. That's when we started seeking out venues to accommodate such an event. We started speaking with Kandice Katwaroo of Tantra Terraces who had similar ideas. This resulted in a blended plan to bring people back to Sange Grande through Village Wallawah."

The village is one where patrons "can stimulate their senses through a cultural oasis which encapsulates the creative aspects of Trinbagonian culture and its influence on entrepreneurship."

Quesnel said, "In our 2021 instalment we hosted over 60 vendors who expressed resounding success and over 500 patrons who were highly appreciative of such a new and refreshing event in the area of Sangre Grande."

Narine said, "This year we will host over 75 vendors and all of our spots have already been filled.

"Last year vendors were timid in trying the location. But this year people who did not want to participate last year are wanting to this time around."

Speaking on the company's first event, Katwaroo said, "Vendors expressed success after the first event, many of who are returning for this year's instalment."

This year's instalment of Village Wallawah will include an a virtual shopping option with the use of a delivery service. Katwaroo said, "The idea for delivery came naturally through discussions with the executive. We thought it would be a good move to offer an at home shopping option for those who are still weary of mingling during the pandemic. This virtual experience will surely extend the reach of our vendors."

Village Wallawah 2022 is being sponsored in part by Digicel which is providing the vendors with WiFi to assist in facilitating online orders and live video feeds.

Katwaroo said, "This year we are pleased to partner with Sangre Grande owned delivery service, Bistro Dash which will deliver orders to customers within the Sangre Grande area."

Ahead of the event, a business mixer took place Saturday in partnership with the Pan American Development Foundation and Maritime. Entrepreneurs at the mixer had an opportunity to network and share ideas and resources. Business lawyer Terita Kalloo was on hand to give advice to entrepreneurs. Life in Trinidad was a headline sponsor at the mixer. Other partners included Export TT, the She Trades platform and the Rotary club.

Katwaroo said the She Trades platform is offering to list Village Wallawah vendors on its online database and lend support to budding entrepreneurs

On expanding the event out of Sangre Grande, Quesnel said, "Plans to expand are being discussed but we are in the planning and research phase. We would like to start with other marginalised areas across TT."

When it comes to giving back to the community, she said, "Ninety per cent of our vendors are women. Partnering with with She Trades brings women to the forefront of entrepreneurship and will help equip them with the tools they need to make their business ventures a success."

Quesnel said, "The market will feature the A Team (moko) Jumbies to create an interactive cultural experience along with a games garden especially for kids sponsored by Fancy Events."