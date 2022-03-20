UNC Women’s Arm, ex-Caroni workers clash in Chaguanas

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen stands her ground during a face-off with ex-Caroni 1975 workers at Endeavour Road, Chaguanas on Sunday. - Marvin Hamilton

MEMBERS of the Opposition UNC clashed with ex-Caroni (1975) Ltd workers during a march organised by the former's women's arm in Chaguanas on Sunday.

The clash saw heated verbal exchanges between the ex-workers and UNC members (including St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial), a placard of a former worker being torn to pieces, and police officers having to separate the two groups.

When the altercation ended, members of each group openly complained to the media about the behaviours of the other.

The UNC Women's Arm held the march to demand justice for the four divers who died in an incident at Paria Fuel Trading Company's Pointe-a-Pierre compound, and for victims of crime.

A large group of UNC supporters, dressed in white and holding placards, headed north from their meeting place on Narsaloo Ramaya Road, Chaguanas around 7.35 am. While they were marching, a maxi taxi carrying some people wearing black and carrying placards of their own, passed them.

While Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh was addressing UNC supporters, a handful of people wearing black clothing and bearing placards, which criticised the party for doing nothing to help former Caroni workers, mingled with UNC supporters. One former worker held a placard which said "Kamla, are you sleeping? Wake up." Ameen, who was holding a placard of her own, had an alteraction with one of the protesters in black, who later identified herself to reporters as Devika Thomas.

Checks by Newsday determined that Thomas was a former member of the Team Loyalist slate, led by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, that unsuccessfully contested the UNC's internal elections in December 2015.