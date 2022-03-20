Tobago zess reaction responsible, appropriate

In this file photo, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and a team from the Division of Infrastructure on their way to Little Tobago. -

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced at the THA's weekly virtual media briefing that two vessels would be offered to ACP William Nurse to improve police coastline patrols.

The trigger for this show of police support was a party, a “zess,” that took place last weekend that came to public notice through shared videos showing dozens of people partying at the Nylon Pool.

The event appeared to be supported by lights and music provided by reef tour vessels moored near the shoreline.

Michael Frank, PRO of the Buccoo Reef Tour Operators Association, denied the association had anything to do with the event and apparently also chose also to deny the evidence of his own eyes, claiming that the tour vessels “just happened” to be present.

Managing director of the Tobago Marine Safety and Security Services Alvin Douglas urged the THA to reappoint his agency to do supplementary patrols of the reef at night and on public holidays.

Tobago police were reported to have no boats to go to the area, and Mr Douglas believes that after his contract wasn't renewed after the last THA elections, tour operators have been taking advantage of reduced patrols to make money with these excursions.

Taking immediate action, Mr Augustine identified two boats that were used once to patrol a dragon boat festival and directed that they should be serviced and given to the police, along with appropriate training, for an increased marine presence.

He did not waste time lamenting poor coastal security or bemoaning the risk to a sensitive marine environment, choosing instead to use what was available to make an immediate difference in an unacceptable situation.

The threat to the environment isn't the only challenge that Tobago faces when people gather in defiance of covid19 restrictions.

Over the last week, the number of active covid19 cases there jumped from 386 to 450. As in Trinidad, deaths due to the virus have slowed, but there have been 248 deaths attributed to infection by covid19.

Also mirroring the experience in Trinidad, vaccination rates, already alarmingly low, have slowed to a trickle.

As a percentage of Tobago's population of 60,000, the active covid19 caseload is 0.7 per cent, equivalent to Trinidad's, but without the same level of resources. Scarborough alone is home to 27 per cent of the population.

Mr Augustine is understandably concerned about public gatherings that breach existing regulations and restrictions, so his response was measured and sensible. He needs to drive home the importance of continued vigilance, with suitable enforcement.

Tobagonians, like Trinidadians, are frustrated with lockdowns and stubbornly wilful about gathering socially, heedless of the potential danger.

Mr Augustine's governance challenges have only just begun, but clear, results-oriented thinking will take him a long way forward.