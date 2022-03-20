Ten boats register for second Powerboat regatta

Motul Monster - Ronald Daniel

TEN crafts have registered and are expected to line up in three speed classes on Sunday at the TT Powerboat Association's (TTPBA) second regatta for this year's series.

The first race is scheduled to start at noon.

The ten crafts will race in the 60, 70 and 80-miles-per-hour classes.

There will be no action in the 130mph class, which is currently led by Motul Monster with 310 points.

The 70mph class is led by Extreme Measures with 715 points, followed by Ketch This and Ratchet with 575 and 360 points, respectively.

Timeless leads the 60 mph class with 700 points, while Infusion sits in second with 550 points, and John Wick, third, with 250 points.

The first regatta was held on February 6. The following three are carded for April 24, June 5 and July 10. The season will culminate with the annual Great Race on August 20.