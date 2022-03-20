Shot man tells mother: 'Mammy I dead'

Leah Alleyne, mother of Marvin Alleyne who was shot dead outsidet his home in Oropouche South on Saturday. - Marvin Hamilton

"MAMMY I dead."

Leah Alleyne said these were the last words her 39-year-old son Marvin told her, moments before he was killed by an unknown man, outside her Lezama Trace, South Oropouche home on Saturday morning.

Alleyne told reporters that Marvin was unemployed and stayed with her occasionally.

She said Marvin came home around 10 pm on Friday, had a bath, ate some food and left shortly after.

Marvin returned around 2 am. Alleyne said, "He woke me up and say 'Mammy I want $100 borrow'."

Alleyne told Marvin she had no money to lend him. She said Marvin went outside the house.

A short time later, Alleyne said she heard Marvin arguing with someone in the road. She went to the gallery but said she did not see the person who her son was arguing with.

Alleyne recalled Marvin telling the person, "You come to shoot me boy."

She said Marvin called out to her, "Look ah man come to shoot meh."

"I asked what was the problem. As he go to tell me what it is, I just hear a shot fired."

Alleyne recalled her son's final moments. "I saw him hold his chest and heard him say 'Mammy, I dead you know.'"

Alleyne said she saw her son fall to the ground on his back, with blood coming out of his face. She added that the person who shot Marvin fled the scene. Alleyne claimed two other people who lived nearby witnessed the murder. She did not give their names.

She said Marvin had a seven-year-old son and seven siblings – six brothers and a sister. She added that Marvin had used drugs and served time in prison for drug-related offences.

But Alleyne was baffled as to why anyone would want to kill him. "He never had himself in no fight with nobody."

Police investigations into the murder are ongoing.

In north Trinidad, police are also investigating the murder of a woman who died in a shooting that left two men wounded at Sixth Avenue, Barataria on Friday night.