Ruebin Walters bows out 60m hurdles at semifinal stage

Trinidad and Tobago's Ruebin Walters - Newsday File Photo

TEAM TTO closed its account at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday, with Ruebin Walters placing 20th in the men's 60m hurdles at the semifinal stage.

The 26-year-old clocked 7.68 seconds for a sixth-place finish in the first heat of the semifinals. Walters qualified having finished among the top 24 athletes in the heats, where he ran 7.69 seconds to place third in his heat.

Grant Holloway of the US matched his world indoor record of 7.29 seconds in the semifinal, before winning the gold medal with relative ease in 7.39 seconds. The 2019 world champion finished ahead of France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (7.50 seconds) and Hallow's compatriot Jarret Eaton (7.53 seconds).

Walters brought an end to an otherwise successful TTO run at the event, during which Jareem Richards sealed gold in the men's 400m while leaving his mark with a championship record-setting 45.00 seconds. The mark also reflected his personal best and a national indoor record.

He finished ahead of Trevor Bassitt of the US, who also clocked a personal best in 45.05 seconds, while Carl Bengtstrom took bronze with a Swedish national record of 45.33 seconds.

Richards is the first TTO athlete to win gold at the biennial indoor event since its inauguration in 1985. TTO has otherwise claimed two silver and five silver medals at the championships.

Richards paid a touching tribute to his late team-mate Deon Lendore – a fellow 400m runner – who died in a car accident in Texas in January.

Lendore was previously TTO's best performer in the distance at the indoor championships, claiming the bronze medal in Birmingham in 2018.

On Saturday, TTO's Jared Elcock edged into the men's 60m final and finished sixth, running 6.63 seconds, the precise time he clocked in both the heats and semifinal stage.

Italy's Marcell Jacobs sealed gold with a world-leading and continental record of 6.41 seconds in a photo finish ahead of Christian Coleman of the US. Another American, Marvin Bracy took third in 6.44 seconds.

TTO's sole woman representative, Michelle-Lee Ahye, also advanced to the final of her event, the 60m dash and placed seventh overall in 7.11 seconds.

Mujinga Kambunji of Switzerland won gold in a world-leading 6.96 seconds, followed by US pair Mikiah Brisco (6.99 seconds) and Marybeth Sant-Prince (7.04 seconds), both of whom set personal bests.

Ahye saved her best for last having run 7.23 seconds and 7.14 seconds in the heats and semifinal stage, respectively.