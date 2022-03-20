Love brings peace

-

Recently, one of my sisters pointed out that both Vladimir Putin and I were born on October 7. My first thought was “Love and War” –opposites, on either side of the Libran scale. Putin believes in war; I believe in Love.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drastically escalating the Russo-Ukrainian War that commenced in 2014.

On Sunday February 27, 2022 (Carnival Sunday), several compatriots and I staged a "Love Walk" around Queen’s Park Savannah, under the umbrella of the Venus Doggess Of Love animal rescue/welfare NGO. Dressed in black, wearing headpieces in the shape of dogs’ heads, we each held three-by-two-foot signs (white background, huge red lettering) bearing Love messages: Love Gives Us Hope, Love Brings Peace, Love Is What We Need, Love Makes Miracles, Love Is Safe, Love Is Patient, Love Is Kind, Love Is The Way, Love Is Who We Are . . . to mention a few of a total of 20 signs.

In single file we made one circuit of the Savannah, walking against traffic so that oncoming cars and pedestrians could read our Love messages.

The rationale behind the walk was simple: dogs are symbols of unconditional love and set that example for humanity. As such, dogs (in the form of us all wearing the dog headpieces) were the perfect ambassadors of unconditional love for the messages, which related not only to animals but also to humanity. Love is desperately needed globally, at this time of war, fear, hatred, abuse, etc.

The hope was that people passing by and seeing the signs carried by the dogs/us would see the relationship between the messages and animal welfare, and also be personally touched by the sentiments from a human perspective –seeing them as being applicable to their own lives.

Imagine someone feeling confused about a life-changing decision finding guidance upon seeing "Love Is The Way". . .Someone losing hope in the face of a life-threatening illness finding assurance in "Love Makes Miracles". . .Someone who was cruel towards an animal or human regretting his/her actions and seeking forgiveness after seeing "Love Is Kind". . .

The world is a global village and, thanks to the internet, even some small event happening in Trinidad could easily be seen way across the world . . .with the exception of Russia, where severe government censorship of social media means that tens of millions of Russians have no access to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (which is heavily restricted).

Imagine if this were not so . . .Vladimir Putin, in a moment of relaxation from his deadly war games, scrolling through Facebook, comes across photographs from the Love Walk. His beady eyes fall upon the sign that says "Love Brings Peace." After a minuscule pause, he scoffs – "Bah humbug, Love" – and continues scrolling, possibly never having trusted Love from as far back as his traumatic childhood (Google "Vladimir Putin's childhood").

What if, instead of being born in Leningrad (now St Petersburg), Putin had been born into the Babemba tribe of South Africa? The following excerpt from Alice Walker's book We Are the Ones We've Been Waiting For documents the beautiful (alleged) ritual of forgiveness practised by this tribe:

“In the Babemba tribe of South Africa, when a person acts irresponsibly or unjustly, he is placed in the centre of the village, alone and unfettered,

"All work ceases, and every man, woman and child in the village gathers in a large circle around the accused individual. Then each person in the tribe speaks to the accused, one at a time, about all the good things the person in the centre of the circle has done in his lifetime. Every incident, every experience that can be recalled with any details and accuracy is recounted. All his positive attributes, good deeds, strengths and kindnesses are recited carefully and at length.”

An aspect of the ceremony not documented above, but suggested by the friend who sent the passage after telling me of this ritual, is that the ceremony would end when the person at the centre broke down in tears, transformed by Love's powerful outpouring.

Are punitive (or in this case, "Putinive") measures sufficient to deal with the likes of Vladimir? If, instead of sanctions or fighting against him, the world (inspired by the Babemba) joined forces to blitz Putin with Love, detailing the good, positive aspects of his life and persona - would he eventually break down crying? Would peace be restored?

Oh that it were so simple.