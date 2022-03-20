England hold 136-run lead but draw beckons at Kensington

West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite is bowled by England's Jack Leach during day four of their second Test match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. (AP PHOTO) -

ENGLAND may be looking for quick runs on day five of the second Apex Test match against West Indies in an effort to earn a victory at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Sunday.

England closed day four on 40 without loss in their second innings, a lead of 136 runs.

​Zak Crawley ended on 21 not out and Alex Lees is unbeaten on 18.

Earlier in the day, West Indies were bowled out for 411 in their first innings after resuming the day on 288/4.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, starting the day on 109 not out, was eventually the seventh batsman dismissed for 160 off 489 balls. His innings included 17 fours.

Windies wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva pitched in with 33.

Spinner Jack Leach was the top England bowler with 3/118 in 69.5 overs.

Ben Stokes and debutant Saqib Mahmood grabbed 2/65 and 2/58 respectively.

The first Test match of the three-match series ended in a draw in Antigua.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 507/9 dec - Joe Root 153, Ben Stokes 120, Dan Lawrence 91; Veerasammy Permaul 3/126, Kemar Roach 2/68 and 40/0 vs WEST INDIES 411 - Kraigg Brathwaite 160, Jermaine Blackwood 102; Jack Leach 3/118, Saqib Mahmood 2/58, Ben Stokes 2/65.