Clarke Road romp to eight-wicket win over Queen's Park II

Two additional positive test results within the Ireland cricket team has forced the postponement of the second One Day International against West Indies. - SUREASH CHOLAI

UNBEATEN KNOCKS from opening batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh (88) and Yannic Ottley (65) led First Citizens Clarke Road United to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Queen’s Park II when round two action of the National Premier League 50-over tournament continued on Saturday.

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, the hosts won the toss, chose to bowl and dismissed the visitors for 213 with five balls to spare. Queen's Park II skipper Kirstan Kallicharan and Sion Hackett were joint top-scorers with 40. Joshua Ramdoo scored 39 and Brandon Maharaj 31, while Samuel Roopnarine (3/44) and Ahkeel Mollon (2/25) were the leading bowlers for Clarke Road.

In reply, the hosts lost opener Dejourn Charles (25) and Sean Siloch (17) in their chase but were steered home by Sookdeosingh and Ottley’s good batting display.

The former struck two sixes and ten fours while the latter hit one six and nine fours to steer Clarke Road to 214/2 after 42.4 overs. Namir Suepaul (1/21) and Hackett (1/51) were the wicket-takers for Queen's Park II.

In another match, PowerGen remain unbeaten after two rounds owing to an excellent bowling effort which propelled them to a 45-run win over Alescon Comets Sports Club.

At the PowerGen Ground in Syne Village, the hosts were sent in to bat and had a tough time standing up to Comets’ bowlers, particularly Amrit Dass, who bagged six for 31 from 7.2 overs.

In the end, they were dismissed for 135 after 36.2 overs with Ewart Nicholson (44) topscoring.

In their turn at the crease, the target seemed gettable by the Comets outfit but PowerGen bowlers Uthman Muhammad (3/25), Jason Mohammed (2/0), Kavesh Kantasingh (2/15) and Ansil Bhagan (2/18) had other plans.

Together, the quartet spearheaded a successful defence of their low first innings score, and dismantled Comets for 88 after just 31.4 overs. Wicketkeeper Jabari Mills top scored with 34.

Matches continue on Sunday.

Summarised Scores –

QUEEN'S PARK II 213 (41.3 overs) – Kirstan Kallicharan 40, Sion Hackett 40, Joshua Ramdoo 39, Brandon Maharaj 31; Samuel Roopnarine 3/44, Ahkeel Mollon 2/25 vs FIRST CITIZENS CLARKE ROAD 214/2 (42.4 overs) – Nicholas Sookdeosingh 88 not out, Yannic Ottley 65 not out, Dejourn Charles 25, Namir Suepaul 1/21. Clarke Road won by eight wickets.

POWERGEN 135 (36.2 overs) – Ewart Nicholson 44; Amrit Dass 6/31, Justin Manick 2/12 vs ALESCON COMETS 88 (31.4 overs) – Jabari Mills 34; Uthman Muhammad 3/25, Jason Mohammed 2/0, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/15, Ansil Bhagan 2/18. PowerGen won by 45 runs.

CENTRAL SPORTS 256 (49.5 overs) – Daniel Williams 66, Aaron Alfred 53, Jahran Alfred 42; Sanjiv Gooljar 3/62, Rakesh Maharaj 2/33, Vishan Jagessar 2/41, Strassark Sankar 2/49 vs PREYSAL SPORTS CLUB 210 (46.2 overs) – Kamil Pooran 51, Vishan Jagessar 46, Navin Bidaisee 40, Denesh Ramdin 30; Jahran Alfred 3/12, Rayad Emrit 2/32. Central Sports won by 46 runs.

VICTORIA SPORTS CLUB 85 (32.5 overs) – Sherwin Ganga 20, Damion Joachim 13; Jon-Russ Jagessar 3/18, Bryan Charles 2/17 vs QUEEN'S PARK I 91/3 (17.4 overs) – Jeremy Solozano 43 not out, Terrence Hinds 13 not out; Farrel Jugmohan 1/13. Queen's Park I won by seven wickets.