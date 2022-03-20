BATCE celebrates 4 scholarship winners

Chervelle Pierre -

Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) congratulated four of their students on earning scholarships in this year's CAPE examinations.

In a joint release, the schools said they have "much to celebrate" as they "continue to shine academically"

Chervelle Pierre, Varindra Seegobin and Julianna Lochan earned open scholarships while Jeda Douglas earned an additional scholarship.

The release said education is an "integral part of a child’s life and calls for a system that is built for a student’s overall development and growth.

"BATCE’s alternative approach to education has always been about assisting students in achieving their full potential. Delivering values-based, technologically enhanced curriculum; addressing the emotional, social, ethical, and academic needs of students."

The head of the sixth form department said she thanked God for the perseverance of staff, parents and students.

“All our students demonstrated resilience and grit and are highly commended for their achievements. However, the story of our scholarship winners is truly one of breaking barriers.”

Dr Stephen Sheppard chairman of BATCE's board of management added, “Parents and communities also share in the joy of these achievements as all stakeholders are needed in support of our students in order to achieve continued student performance and success.”