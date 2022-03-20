4 deaths, 219 new positive covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported four more deaths and 219 new covid19 cases on Sunday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,712. Of those, 255 were fully vaccinated, 3,050 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

There are 9,887 active cases, it said.

Of the four patients who died, three had multiple comorbidities and one had no known comorbidities.

The update said there are 191 patients in hospital. It said the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021 to March 16, 2022 showed 17.4 per cent – 2,948 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.6 per cent – 13,992 people – were not.

It said 50.5 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated with 707,418 people fully vaccinated and 692,582 who are not. It also said 143,027 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 121,498 patients have recovered from the virus, six have been discharged from public health facilities, and 327 have recovered from community cases.