Tobago has 450 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago now stands at 450 after 29 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Friday.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 248.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that 15 people are currently hospitalised, four of whom are fully vaccinated and 11 unvaccinated.

The division said the island has 7,008 recovered patients.