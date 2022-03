Slow pace of justice

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Prime Minister.

Further to your declaration, I am confident that the entire country shares your opinion that the pace of justice in TT is extremely slow, notwithstanding the considerable amount of resources given.

This has been ongoing for too long. Someone, or some people, must be held accountable.

In most other jurisdictions change has to take place, starting from the top.

T SINGH

via e-mail