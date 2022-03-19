PNM meets in San Fernando on Tuesday

THE PNM will hold its first virtual political meeting, after the March 16 Cabinet reshuffle, next week. In a Facebook post, the PNM announced the meeting will be held in San Fernando on Tuesday. It will be streamed live on Facebook and broadcast live on major radio stations.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the feature address. Dr Rowley will be supported by a battery of speakers. While none of these people were listed in the announcement, San Fernando West MP and new Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi may be one of the speakers.

Another may be San Fernando East MP and Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Brian Manning.

On March 16, the Office of the Prime Minister announced a major Cabinet reshuffle which saw several ministerial reassignments.

Among them the reassignment of Al-Rawi from attorney general to Rural Development and Local Government Minister; Kazim Hosein from Rural and Development Minister to Agriculture Minister (after the resignation of Clarence Rambharat from this post); Camille Robinson-Regis from Planning and Development to Housing and Urban Settlement; Pennelope Beckles from Housing and Urban Settlement to Planning and Development.

Attorney Reginald Armour SC was appointed Attorney General and a government senator. Laurence Hislop was appointed a government senator. Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas resigned from this post and was appointed a Minister in the Agriculture Ministry with responsibility for lands.

Government senator Dr Muhammad Ibrahim replaced De Freitas as Senate vice-president.

At the PNM’s last virtual rally in Laventille on February 3, Rowley rejected calls from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for Al-Rawi to be removed as AG based on a police investigation into allegations she made against Al-Rawi regarding the transfer of a vehicle he sold.

On February 2, Al-Rawi said he welcomed the police investigation because “the allegations made are completely untrue and the evidence is there to treat with it.”

The issue surrounds the sale of Al-Rawi’s Porche SUV in 2016 to attorney Roger Kawalsingh, a former member of the Police Service Commission and allegations that the vehicle had not been transferred to the new owner to avoid payment of taxes.