North thump Tobago in U-15 NextGen cricket

North Zone's Maleek Lewis, during a Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket encounter between North and North East at the St Mary's Ground, St Clair on Monday. - ROGER JACOB

A SOLID knock of 121 from captain Maleek Lewis partnered with a return of three for 15 runs from Varisht Ramdeen propelled North to an emphatic 155-run victory over Tobago when round three action of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme took place on Friday.

At Shaw Park in Tobago, the visitors batted first and piled on a strong total of 244/7 from 46 overs. Lewis got support from Shiva Sampath, who finished on 21 not out.

Topping the bowling for the hosts was Sameer Khan (two wickets for 29 runs) and Ashmeer Jumadeen (2/38).

In reply, Tobago lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 89 runs in 39.1 overs. Tomas Persad (14) and Zion James (13) were their top scorers as North bowlers Ramdeen, Dominic Redhead (2/9 each), Lewis (2/27) and Mikaeel Ali (2/34) held sway.

In another match on Friday, Central defeated South by a six-wicket margin at PowerGen Grounds in Syne Village, Penal.

Batting first, South found it hard to get going and were dismissed to 155 after 48.1 overs. Levi Ghany (39) and Roberto Badree (18) were their top scorers while Aadi Ramsaran (4/31) and Kyle Ramesar (2/27) were Central’s best bowlers.

In their turn at the crease, Central batted with fluency and chased down the target in 35.1 overs, getting to 156/4, led by Christiano Ramanan’s unbeaten knock of 51. Dimitri Ramjatan also scored 24 while South’s Reyaad Sheldon had 2/9.

Additionally, at Prisons’ Grounds in Arouca, East beat North East by 58 runs in a rain-affected match.

Sent in to bat, East completed their full innings and scored 262/6 championed by Renaldo Fournillier (60), Yasir Deen (56) and Tyler Ramroop (30). In reply however, rain forced a delay and revised target of 184 off 35 overs for victory was set for North East to chase.

But they were restricted to 126/7 with Deen bagging four wickets for 15 runs from seven overs; one of them being a maiden. Batting for North East was Ashmir Singh (43) and Israel Gonzales (41 not out).

South East also defeated South West at St Julien Road Recreation Ground, New Grant.