Credit uniondiscriminatesagainst aged

THE EDITOR: I have been a member of a reputable credit union for the past 40 years and, reaching the staggering age of 70, I went to the branch closest to me and requested refinancing since I have sufficient shares to meet my loan request.

The officer started to process the loan by filling out an application form with all the details such as cash requested, monthly payment and time given for repayment. I was made to sign several documents including one which disqualified me from loan insurance coverage.

It then dawned on me that I am in an organisation which cares more about its younger members than the foundational ones, who are now treated with age discrimination.

My suggestion to the organisation is that it repeals its bylaws to facilitate members who are 70 years old and beyond and who should be respected for their continuous commitment to the credit union movement. Also, all accrued dividends should be paid in cash to members after age 70, share loans should be interest-free, but a service charge should be imposed.

Credit union membership is lifelong and full benefits should be enjoyed by all, whether one is seven or 70, instead of the age discrimination that is applied currently.

ABRAHAM BASSIE

Champs Fleurs