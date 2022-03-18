Windies Women edge Bangladesh in World Cup thriller

Fargana Hoque of Bangladesh is bowled out by Afy Fletcher of the West Indies during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Bay Oval on Friday in Tauranga, New Zealand. PHOTO COURTESY ICC. -

WEST INDIES kept their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup alive with a thrilling four-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Chasing a target of 141, Bangladesh Women were bowled out for 136, with three deliveries remaining, with off-spinner Hayley Matthews taking four wickets for 15 runs. Captain and fellow off-spinner Stafanie Taylor, and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, both had identical figures of 3/29.

The Windies team held their nerves to eke out the win, especially as veteran fast bowler Shamilia Connell had to seek medical attention after collapsing on the field, during the 47th over.

The West Indies moved up to third spot on the eight-team standings with six points from five games, behind Australia and South Africa, who both have eight points from four matches. The top four teams will progress to the semi-final stage.

Sent in to bat first, the Windies were indebted to Shemaine Campbelle's unbeaten 53 as they posted a score of 140 runs for nine wickets, in their allotted 50 overs. Nahida Akter and Salma Khatun each claimed 2/23.

The West Indies will next play Pakistan on Monday (9 pm on Sunday TT time).

Scores: WEST INDIES WOMEN 140-9 (50 overs) - Shemaine Campbelle 53 not out; Nahida Akter 2-23, Salma Khatun 2-23 vs BANGLADESH WOMEN 136 (49.3 overs) - Nahida Akter 25 not out, Nigar Sultana 25, Fargana Hoque 23, Salma Khatun 23; Hayley Matthews 4-15, Afy Fletcher 3-29, Stafanie Taylor 3-29. West Indies Women won by four runs. Player of the Match: Hayley Matthews.