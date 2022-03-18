Venezuelan cancer patient appeals for help for surgery

HELP US: Venezuelan mother of two Yhadira Sotillo and her husband Avinash Ochoa at their home in Penal. Sotillo is appealing for help to defray the cost of surgery for her cancer. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

A VENEZUELAN mother of two afflicted with cancer of the uterus is appealing for help to pay for surgery.

Yhadira del Valle Bello Sotillo, originally from Tucupita, said she is in need of the surgery as she is in constant pain. The 52-year-old, who lives with her husband Avinash Ochoa in Penal, said they are struggling to make ends meet. They have two adult children.

Speaking in Spanish, Sotillo said a private hospital estimated the procedure would cost $37,000.

"I have lost a lot of weight. I am constantly vomiting and cannot eat much. I cannot do anything because of the pain. Last year, the doctors said I have two cysts. Now they have grown bigger and are squeezing down on my organs. The cancer is not terminal, and the surgery can ease my pain," Sotillo said.

Doctors said she has uterine combined with ovarian cancer and needs surgery which they consider palliative.

The Centres for Disease, Control and Prevention (CDC) says palliative care refers to treatments given to reduce the side effects of other treatments and make patients more comfortable.

Newsday understands that the surgery is to remove the uterus and the ovaries with the cysts. The procedure is the first stage of Sotillo's recovery. After the surgery, she will need chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Before coming to Trinidad a few years ago, Sotillo worked as a merchandiser. She was also a singer and painter. She recalled having abdominal pain over the years. But early last year an unbearable pain accompanied by fever landed her in the San Fernando General Hospital.

As an immigrant, she is only entitled to primary health care at public facilities free of charge.

So, with the help of Cristina John and other members of the Ministry for Migrants and Refugees at the St Dominic’s RC Church in Penal, the couple got help to pay a private doctor for an evaluation last year. Ochoa showed a stamped document from a private hospital dated April 8, 2021, with the breakdown of the surgery costs.

Since the diagnosis last year, he has been doing odd jobs to help raise money. He is a musician and plays several instruments.

"She cannot do anything for herself. But I have to leave her alone and go out to look for work. She gets sad when I leave. I am autistic and getting her better is my priority. After paying rent and food, sometimes I have no money," Ochoa said.

"I do not want to lose her. We have been together for 30 years. I need help for her, and I do not have the money to save her. Her health is deteriorating. She is always in pain. If she gets an hour's sleep during the night that is a lot."

Anyone willing to help can call Ochoa at 352-7825 or e-mail this reporter at lwilliams@newsday.co.tt.