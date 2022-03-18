Unemployment Relief Programme Tobago educates women on breast health

Breast health educator Ora Gordon talks to women in the programme on Wednesday about selecting the right bra. - THA

THE management of the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) in Tobago held a workshop on Wednesday at John Dial Community Centre, to educate women on breast health.

Ora Gordon, a breast health educator and entrepreneur, spoke to over 50 women about the importance of choosing appropriate bras for daily activities, pregnancy, postpartum and post-surgery.

URP management said it is paying close attention to empowering women to take better care of their health.

"In today’s world, maintaining a healthy lifestyle may take a back seat to the chaos of a woman’s daily life," URP said in a press release.

"This week, participants of the women’s programme, URP Tobago learnt to be unapologetic in prioritising personal care."

The forum was also geared at motivating the women to become entrepreneurs.