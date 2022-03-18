Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open tees off Sunday at Magdalena

In this March 18, 2021 file photo, golfer Simon Mary looks to swing on the 9th hole, at the TT Open golf tournament, at St Andrew’s Golf Club. - Angelo Marcelle

AFTER A two-year break, due to the covid19 pandemic, the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open will feature a week of activities, at both the Magdalena Golf Course in Lowlands and the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka.

“For the first time in the last ten years, we are opening the TT Open in Tobago, with an opening ceremony at Magdalena Golf Club together with a Pro-Am (this) Sunday,” said Wayne Baptiste, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association. “We would be then coming back to Trinidad and having a Pro-Am (next) Tuesday, and then the main event (from Thursday to Sunday) at St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka.”

During an interview on Monday, Baptiste said that the preparations have been “really good”, as the countdown continues for the start of the tournament.

“Our stakeholders, our sponsors really came on board, notwithstanding the pandemic,” Baptiste said. “We are seeing, at this time, 126 participants from different countries coming to partake in the 114th TT Open.”

Former West Indies cricket team captain Darren Sammy and ex-Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron will be involved in the TT Open, as well as top local players such as Ben Martin, Chris Richards, Simon Merry, Anthony Gill, Ricky Campbell.

Chris Richards jnr, Alex Kangoo and Zico Correia are some of the amateur players expected to feature in the event.

“We have players coming in from Canada, US Virgin Islands, USA, Bermuda, St Kitts/Nevis (and) Antigua,” said Baptiste.

As far as the sponsors are concerned, according to Baptiste, “The Prime Minister Youth and Culture Fund, they are our platinum sponsor. We have NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) which is our gold sponsor, we have NiQuan, who would have sponsored the first prize for our professionals, (First Citizens) who is our silver sponsor, Caribbean Airlines, Paria Fuel, Crystal Waters, Junior Sammy Limited, Guardian Life Group.”

Looking ahead the TT Open, Baptiste said, “We are very much excited because of what would have transpired with the (pandemic). We have all the logistics in place. The Ministry of Tourism (and) the Ministry of Trade are on board.”