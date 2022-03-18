Thieves steal $500 from Point Fortin stores

File photo.

Police are investigating reports of burglaries at two stores in Point Fortin.

A report said thieves broke into American Stores at Main Road Point Fortin overnight on Thursday and took $500.

When the staff arrived around 8 am on Friday they discovered the money missing. The culprits entered the building by making a hole in the roof, police said.

The police also got a report from staff at Island Finance next door of a burglary which also appeared to have taken place on Thursday night.

The police were unable to say what, if anything, was stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.