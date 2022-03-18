The Shelter partners with Feel

The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (Feel) recently donated items to The Shelter. These items included bags of rice, cases of red beans, inco pads, sanitary napkins, toys, clothing, masks, hand sanitiser and bed sheets. -

The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (Feel) delivered its first distribution of much-needed foodstuff, hygiene and household supplies to The Shelter (a safe house for victims of domestic violence) on March 14.

This newly formed partnership between the two charities included donations of bags of rice, cases of red beans, inco pads, sanitary napkins, toys, clothing, masks, hand sanitiser and bed sheets.

“On behalf of The Shelter I would like to thank Feel for the incredible charitable work they continue to do. We are very grateful to receive their monthly distributions moving forward," Colin Mitchel, chairman of The Shelter, said at the handing-over ceremony at the Feel compound in Laventille.

The management committee welcomed this recent donation of supplies for the safe house, as the pandemic has led to an upsurge in reports of domestic violence nationwide and rise in demand for shelter residency, while fundraising to meet operational costs has become more challenging.

The Shelter will host a key fundraiser on April 28 at MovieTowne, Port of Spain, with the screening of Downton Abbey. Tickets are available at 622-1800.

The Shelter was founded in 1987 by Diana Mahabir-Wyatt.

Feel, a registered charitable organisation founded in 1992 by Clive Pantin, is a non-profit organisation which distributes a variety of items including food, medical and household, school and disaster-relief supplies to partners and individuals across TT.

To learn more visit: www.trinidadshelter.com