Stokes blasts century as England declare on 507/9

England's Ben Stokes plays a shot for six runs during day two of the second Test against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday. (AP Photo) -

THE West Indies batters made a positive start in their first innings, but a Ben Stokes century on day two of the second Test match kept the visitors in control of the contest at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Thursday.

West Indies closed on 71/1 in response after England declared on 507/9.

Stokes, who came in to bat with England 244/3, played confidently to the delight of the English fans.

Root, who began day two on 119 not out, supported Stokes as the pair put on 129 runs for the fourth wicket.

Root played patiently, before being given leg before to fast bowler Kemar Roach for 153 off 316 balls (14 fours).

Stokes's strike rate would have been impressive even in One Day International cricket, hitting 120 off 128 balls (11 fours and six sixes) before falling to part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite.

Jonny Bairstow (20), Ben Foakes (33) and Chris Woakes (41)

all made contributions to guide England to a massive total.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul took 3/126 and Roach grabbed 2/68.

After West Indies lost opener John Campbell for four, Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks guided West Indies to 71/1 at stumps. Brathwaite is 28 not out and Brooks is unbeaten on 31.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 507/9 dec - Joe Root 153, Ben Stokes 120, Dan Lawrence 91; Veerasammy Permaul 3/126, Kemar Roach 2/68 vs WEST INDIES 71/1 - Shamarh Brooks 31 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 28 not out