Replacing PM not the solution

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: There is a school of thought that by replacing Dr Rowley as Prime Minister, everything will be great. Unfortunately, I do not share that thought. I believe our problem is much more complex than simply replacing a PM. It calls for a restructure of government and a change in attitude by our citizens.

Was it Rowley who stole the circuit-breakers from the electrical panel in the Grand Chemin recreation ground? Was it Rowley who failed to do the basic maintenance of the newly built pavilion at Grand Chemin?

Is Rowley the one who dug up St Lucien Road to repair a pipe and left a gaping hole for over three weeks and counting? When some decide to take up guns to kill and destroy our society, is it from his home that they leave to pursue their criminal activities?

Our first major problem is the absence of good management structure. Under colonialism, for example, the person in charge of the post office not only operated the office but was given resources to maintain the premises. The same went for every police station and public building. Government buildings were immaculately maintained.

In every village and town there was a person with authority and responsibility for things like the sporting facilities, fishing depots and general infrastructure. Today’s structure is one of ineffective management, with no one being held accountable.

In Trinidad and Tobago, it is the norm for no one to oversee anything and when things fall apart, large contracts are given out to restore or replace that which was allowed to fall into disrepair and ruin.

The answer to most of our management problems is restructuring to the point where someone is held responsible for everything that is controlled by the State. Local government reform is critical to the restructuring of our country.

Both the current Government and Opposition enjoy the fact the no one is in charge and real power is in the hands of the few. Change must come from placing power in the hands of citizens. Citizens must also engender national pride. You cannot vote in love for country. It must come from within oneself.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail