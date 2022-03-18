Oh please, what demotion?

Faris Al-Rawi -

THE EDITOR: Former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi could be as dangerous as Putin in the next local government elections. Why? Because politics is in his DNA. This is the beloved grandson of political icon Lionel Seukeran.

His mother Dianne is practically a PNM saint in San Fernando. The talk of demotion is just that...talk. What demotion? Faris is not sitting on a backbench biting his nails. He has been entrusted with the task of changing UNC local government lemonade into red, red PNM wine.

Fabulous Faris is a rather good nickname. The new Minister of Local Government is and has always been a firm favourite within the PNM. Can Faris turn heads at the local government level? Yes he can. He has the personality to bring political fence-sitters on board. And, as we all know, fence-sitters hold sway in Trinidad and Tobago elections.

Faris is a charmer. Always polite, smiling, a well-brought-up boy child. Importantly, he has the capacity to charm both PNM and UNC voters.

TT politics is about distinct personalities. Far more handsome than Vladimir, I personally believe that Al-Rawi can attract support without firing one single political bullet.

Is the PNM party shuffle one of distraction? Read my lips please. The PNM has been successful at politically distracting TT since 1956. Personal political charisma is the additional drawing card. Representation at the local government level has moved up to movie stardom status.

Let us all get real and look closely at what is true political strategy not beating pots and pans on the campaign trail in established political safe seats. Local government elections will be serious business for both the PNM and the UNC. The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating on the day in question.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin