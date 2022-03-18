NiQuan 'can't comment' on possible Marabella meeting about explosion

File photo: The NiQuan plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.

NiQuan Energy Ltd has not confirmed or denied if its officials will meet with fenceline communities before it restarts its plant, possibly by the end of the month.

On April 7, 2021, the plant's hydrocracker system failed during an attempted start-up, resulting in an explosion, the company reported.

Marabella residents and members of the Marabella-based Southern Marines Steelband Foundation have been calling on the company to meet with them before restarting its gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Newsday contacted the company for an update on the situation.

All Media Projects Ltd (AMPLE), a public relations and advertising agency, responded via an e-mail on behalf of its client, NiQuan, as well as NiQuan’s Group CEO and director Ainsley Gill.

"Regrettably, NiQuan is not in a position to comment on the referenced matter, beyond repeating what we have already stated in public," the e-mail said.

It added that NiQuan is awaiting the release of the final report on an investigation by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

After getting the report, NiQuan expects to receive the ministry's approval, which it needs before restarting the plant.

"Upon such approval, NiQuan will give the fullest appropriate attention to all responsibilities incumbent on the company," the email said.

Residents and the band members also called for the findings of the blast to be made public. They said they want to be satisfied that steps have been taken to reduce any potential future risks and prevent recurrences.

Last July, NiQuan’s vice president of corporate affairs, Malcolm Wells, told Newsday the investigation had been completed and that the company had "applied the recommended mitigation measures."

A statement from NiQuan on November 17 said it was also working with all the regulatory bodies such as the ministry and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency to become operational.

It added that once all safety measures have been implemented and accepted by NiQuan’s engineer of record, the plant is set to "be brought back up to full commercial operation" for the first quarter of 2022, which ends this month.

Newsday also called OSHA for an update on the investigation. OSHA’s communications and outreach manager, Kendall Reid, responded via e-mail on Thursday.

He said the agency had completed its investigation and was preparing its report on the accident. No further information was given.

Newsday was unable to get a comment from the ministry.