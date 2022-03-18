Low turnout at Law Association AGM: only 130 attend virtually

President of the Law Association Sophia Chote, SC. File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

LESS THAN five per cent of the Law Association’s 3,000 or so members – 130 – attended Friday’s virtual annual general meeting to vote in a new council, which is still short by eight members.

Sophia Chote, SC, and Rajiv Persad returned unopposed as president and vice-president respectively.

Also confirmed as senior ordinary members were: Ronnie Bissessar, Bijili Lalla, Frank Bunsee, Candace Nanton, Federickgilkes and Lynette Seebaran-Suite, SC.

Confirmed as junior ordinary members were Peter Carter and Anuradha Sitala Dean.

By-elections will be announced in the near future for the post of treasurer and to confirm four more senior ordinary and three junior ordinary members of the council.

Newsday was told no ballots were taken, as the existing council, which continues until the new one is gazetted, received legal advice and those nominated were declared elected unopposed.

Although short by eight members, Newsday was also told the new council will have a quorum, as only seven members are required.

There have been rumblings in the legal fraternity, as many members are said to have become disillusioned with the association, which has been silent on critical issues affecting them.

Eleven members of the existing council did not return for nomination.